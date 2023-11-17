The Deconstruction of Miss Guianna – Peter & Guianna

The Neo soul, jazz and Gospel vibes of Peter & Guianna Graced the LIve Music Showcase studio in this episode. We hit some of the heavy topics, covering sobriety, Christian Deconstruction, and art of scating!
