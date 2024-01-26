The Murphy’s Law Tour – Tanner Usrey

You never know where this episode is going to go. Tanner Usrey and his band rolled into town for this week’s episode of Live Music Showcase. Signed to Atlantic Records and enjoying his song “The Light” being featured on the hit Paramount Network’s show “Yellowstone,” Tanner really is a down to earth Texas boy. From flat tires to minus 30 degree temps, It’s been one helluva tour.
