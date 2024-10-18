Black Nerds Matter: Madeleine Pacheco

Black Nerds Matter Podcast – Episode 7: Madeleine Pacheco

In this exciting episode, we welcome Madeleine Pacheco, a 2nd-year PhD student in the Barber Lab at UCLA, UC Santa Barbara alumna, and NSF Graduate Research Fellowship recipient. Madeleine shares her unique journey into the world of marine science, reflecting on how her upbringing, heritage, and community shaped her path as a scientist. As the first Hispanic guest on Black Nerds Matter, she opens up about the influence of her cultural identity on her research and experiences in STEM.

Throughout our conversation, we dive into what ignited Madeleine’s passion for science, how she navigates challenges like imposter syndrome, and her travels’ impact on her views of science and culture. She also discusses her decision to pursue a PhD over a master’s degree and the goals she hopes to achieve in her academic journey.

Make sure to listen until the end for a special announcement! Black Nerds Matter will be making a live appearance at Black in Marine Science Week this December in sunny San Diego. We’ll be recording live and may even speak on a panel or two! If you’ll be there, come say hello and check out our merch!

Be sure to follow us on Instagram @blacknerdsmatter for more updates, exclusive video clips, and ways to be part of the show!





