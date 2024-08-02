Florida Rock & Roll… – S.G. Wood & Dude Waters

Tampa music Staple S.G. Wood and his new group Dude Waters stops in to share some florida Rock & Roll from their new album. You will want to put the top down, crank up the volume and driiiiiive to this sound!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About S.G. Wood & Dude Waters

Part of a fine musical entity a few years ago SG Wood is in search of a new viable beginning, a solo endeavor that brought in handpicked musicians who fine-tuned the newly composed SG numbers. Originally from Detroit, the award-winning Mr. Wood is a Tampa, Florida resident who mixes classic country with folk & rock n’ roll to create quite a musical gloss. He even manages to cook up a jam reminiscent of Mike Bloomfield & Stephen Stills’s Super Session on “Passenger Seat.” A cool tenacious 8-minute listen.

John Apice – Americanahighways.org