It Takes Three – The Lubben Brothers

Triple-threat, Classical-inspired Americana Group The Lubben Brothers Joins us for this exciting episode of Live Music Showcase!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About The Lubben Brothers

Triplets and high-energy musicians from the farmlands of Iowa and now based in Nashville, Tennessee, The Lubben Brothers have spent the last 15 years pioneering an original sound steeped in lyrical sensitivity, rich vocal harmonies, and the multi-instrumental flair of the American folk tradition. The Brothers have soloed at venues ranging from South Florida’s Meyer Amphitheater and Broward Center for the Performing Arts, to The Gardens Hockey Arena of Northern Minnesota. Their music has aired on radio stations across the United States, was chosen as an encore for NPR’s “Live from Here” with Chris Thile, and featured in Netflix’s premiere film of the 2021 Christmas season, Love Hard. Composers as well as musicians, the Lubben Brothers have written multiple musicals, and actively write, record, and release new music to an ever expanding catalogue now streaming everywhere.

Band members and instruments: Michael Lubben: Vocals, piano, banjo, violin Joshua Lubben: Vocals, guitar Tom Lubben: Vocals, violin, mandolin, harmonica, bass, accordion Jorge Sebastian: Drums



