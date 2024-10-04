Sensuality Personified – Ariella

Enjoy the smooth, sultry sounds of duo Ariella on this episode of Live Music showcase. We dive right into what it is like to mix band life with romance.

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Ariella

ARIELLA is a talented duo with a passion for blues, jazz and soul. Hailing from Sarasota Florida, their charismatic singer and songwriter manages to combine stunning melodies with infectious grooves and great beats, in order to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. She is teamed with Nicolaas Kraster, a talented musician from Fredonia NY, in 2009. The pair has set the bar high with their excellent songs, music, and live shows. They have performed at iconic venues, such as NYC’s Blue Note, as well as international dates throughout Canada, the USA and the UK. ARIELLA’s recent releases are a great example of their sonic vision, marking a unique step forward for this artist, whose sound is becoming increasingly more personal and defined. This charismatic act is quickly generating a powerful buzz. Due to a distinctive approach to songwriting, ARIELLA has often been compared to artists as diverse as Etta James, Patsy Cline or Amy Winehouse, just to mention a few.