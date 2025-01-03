A Golden Record in Space – Have Gun Will Travel

An ancient voyage, a golden record in space, and a collection of great Americana/Rock music! Have Gun Will Travel joins us for this Episode of Live Music Showcase!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Have Gun Will Travel

“The song “Fairweather” was originally released on our 2013 album, ‘Fiction, Fact or Folktale.’ We recently got the old reel-to-reel analog tape machine repaired and fired it up, at which point we discovered this alternate take from the original recording session. We remixed it, added drums and some back-up vocals, and voila! Hope you dig it!”

Have Gun Will Travel

credits

released December 11, 2024

Matthew Burke – Vocals, Acoustic Guitars

Daniel Burke – Stand-up Bass, Vocals

Sam Farmer – Drums, Vocals