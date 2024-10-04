All Rizz, No Cap – Shy Blossom

Indie rock band Shy Blossom is Tampa’s next up-and-coming band. with band members as young as 14, this band has a surprisingly mature sound. Check them out!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Shy Blossom

shy blossom is an ever-evolving band out of SW Florida. Their first album “Bloom” has strong hints of 90’s nostalgia. Adriana, with only her original music, went into the studio without a band. Because of this, her first album was heavily influenced by producer Howard Wulkan out of Bokeelia, Fl. The album has an incredible sound, but now with a band and experience under their belt from numerous shows, they are working on something new and modern – sure to garner some attention.

shy blossom includes members Adriana McDonald (vocal/guitar), Preston Lich (bass), Abel Ramirez (guitar), and Julie Copithorn (drums). All with varying backgrounds, experiences, and musical styles. Stay tuned as they progress and present their art to the world. When you listen to their music, you become a part of their story.