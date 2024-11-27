Black Nerds Matter: Alex Davis

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Alex Davis, a marine scientist from California State University, Northridge, whose dedication to advancing diversity and accessibility in STEM is reshaping the field. Originally from New Mexico, Dr. Davis brings a unique perspective to marine science, blending her passions for water polo, lifeguarding, diving, and science fiction. She’s an active member of Black Women in Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Science (BWEEMS) and an advocate for neurodivergent and disabled scientists, working to make fieldwork more inclusive for all.

In this episode, Dr. Davis reflects on her journey from New Mexico to marine science, discussing the pivotal role of her upbringing, love for the water, and her passion for Star Trek, especially the inspiring legacy of figures like Nichelle Nichols. She dives into the connections between

her love for murder mysteries and her scientific approach, the resilience and teamwork she developed through water polo, and how her cats and crocheting bring balance to her life.

We also explore her advocacy for equity-focused initiatives, her approach to navigating autoimmune challenges in fieldwork, and how her multifaceted identity as a scientist, nerd, and disability advocate is shaping a more inclusive future in marine science. Don’t miss this inspiring and insightful conversation with Dr. Alex Davis!