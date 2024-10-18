Black Nerds Matter: Cameron Cooper

Black Nerds Matter Podcast – Episode 6: Cameron Cooper

Welcome to the 6th episode of Black Nerds Matter! We’re joined by Cameron Cooper, a recent graduate from Morehouse College and a current Health Equity Scholar pursuing his Master’s in Public Health at Brown University. Cameron’s academic journey is nothing short of inspiring, as he’s been a part of numerous prestigious programs, including SMASH Morehouse, McNair Scholars, The Diversity Project, and the USHA at Morehouse School of Medicine.

In this episode, Cameron shares his unique path into STEM, reflecting on what sparked his passion for science and how fellowships and internships helped shape his journey toward public health. He also discusses the challenges he’s faced as a Black student in STEM and how attending an HBCU like Morehouse College has played a key role in his academic and personal development.

Cameron also delves into the intersection between his marine science background and public health, highlighting how these fields connect and drive his passion for addressing health disparities. He shares valuable insights for students choosing between a master’s degree and a PhD and provides advice for Black students navigating their academic journeys in predominantly white institutions.

Follow Cameron on Instagram @camcoop26 to keep up with his inspiring work, and stay tuned for more insightful conversations on Black Nerds Matter.





