Black Nerds Matter: D’Karia Bascom

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re excited to feature D’Karia Bascom, a senior at North Carolina A&T majoring in laboratory animal science and an emerging scientist with a passion for marine biology. D’Karia has conducted impactful research on coral reef ecosystems through The Diversity Project at UCLA and worked with the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium to educate communities about the effects of climate change.

In this episode, D’Karia shares her journey from Wingate University to North Carolina A&T, where she embraced the unique experience of attending an HBCU while pursuing her academic and career goals in STEM. She discusses her coral reef research in Mo’orea, French Polynesia, uncovering fascinating insights about the behavior of brown surgeonfish and what it reveals about reef health.

We also explore her commitment to making science accessible through community engagement, her hopes for increasing diversity in marine science, and how mentorship has shaped her path. Outside of science, D’Karia talks about her love for gaming—including Elden Ring—and how her hobbies influence her approach to research and advocacy.

Join us for an inspiring conversation that highlights the intersection of science, identity, and representation in STEM