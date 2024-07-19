Gypsy Roofer And The Rise Of The Black Water

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Vagabond Tweed

“In our current musical world of mass-produced, cookie cutter, and electronic musical genres, Florida band Vagabond Tweed is a refreshing return to what makes music interesting; Authenticity” said Camden Nightengale of the Music Observer Podcast.

A Vagabond is said to be one who has no settled home, and musically, neither does this band. A blend traditional folk, classic rock, hard country, and old soul.

FOLK: Front man, lead songwriter, and acoustic guitar player, Daniel Dean is a Motor City native whose creative songwriting style is reminiscent of the traditional folk greats of the 1960’s. He cleverly tells stories that evoke deep feelings while at the same time, have catchy and rhythmic melodies. His smart style, and fittingly accompanying Tweed jacket, accent the sophisticated lyricism

ROCK: Lead guitarist Chaz Winzenread elaborates and colors each song with complex and beautiful guitar lines that amaze. His guitar’s melody lines compliment the vocal lines by highlighting the feelings and emotions of the words…all with enormous skill and precision.

COUNTRY: Drummer, all things percussion, plus vocal harmonies fall to the incredibly talented Ryan Calabrese. A songwriter and multi-instrumentalist creates the pulse and heartbeat of each song, while creating a rich groove for each song to express itself. His Country Rock drumming incorporates elements of hard rock, traditional country and even Jazz. Old country music rarely even used drums, but instead relied on the guitar strumming or toe-tapping to provide the rhythmic motion for the song. Ryan takes this old-school approach, along with his instinctive guitar and horn training, and transfers it to his handmade drum kit, creating a totally distinctive sound.

SOUL: Jason Dukas brings modern Bass Guitar that’s inspired by the vintage classics of the 1960’s and 70’s Motown and Philadelphia sounds. A guitarist by training who creates deep mellow bass lines from the perspective of the bass being a lower octave guitar. Also, where needed, you’ll hear Jason playing the growl and bellows of some old vintage piano organs.

Vagabond Tweed has been in the studio recording their new-found original sound, with great attention to detail and focus on making the studio recording sound like they do while they’re playing on stage. Available now on all streaming services and wherever you get your music.