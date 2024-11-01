In The Round – Lauris Vidal, Lone Wolf O.M.B., Nick Ewing

The fun never stops on this In-The-Round episode of Live Music Showcase! Lauris Vidal and friends, Lone Wolf O.M.B. and Nick Ewing take turns sharing songs telling stories, and proving you can make a musical instrument out of just about anything!

About Lauris Vidal

“Not many people forget Lauris Vidal after seeing him play live. The Ormond Beach native makes his name with a show that ditches cliches of one-man-bandom and instead presents festive, Florida folk propelled by a trio of drums, tambourine, and hi-hat, all powered by Vidal’s bare feet. His hands switch between eclectic and acoustic guitars, dobro, and even homemade instruments like an Arturo Fuente ukulele. Between guttural growls, and poetic observations of the day-to-day, Vidal wears a trademark smile which conveys a jubilation that seems to flow uninhibited throughout his entire being. It’s a spectacle that Vidal, the son of a preacher, has spent the last decade-and-a-half refining; and it’s an experience that music lovers can only have in-person—until now.” – Creative Loafing, Tampa Bay

About Lone Wolf O.M.B.

Lone Wolf is a one-man-band who’s heart and soul are in american roots music. He simultaneously plays guitar, drums, and harmonica all while singing with his gritty textured brand of energetic blues.

About Nick Ewing

Nick Ewing is a Florida based violinist performing in a variety of bands as well as solo. He has released a handful of instrumental singles.

