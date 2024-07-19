Its The Band Name and The Song – Someday Honey

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Someday Honey

“Seeing them play live is akin to having a backstage pass at a closed recording session”

A blend of Blues, Country and Soul.

Fronted by the talented Kaleigh Baker, the band includes Matt Walker, Mark Cunningham, and Sam Farmer. Together, they bring 4-part harmonies and a fun and energizing set list.

Kaleigh Baker brings a bluesy blend of songwriting with gypsy roots. Her music is inspired by her rock attitude, jazz, and mountain-soul.

