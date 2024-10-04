Murder Ballads In A Time Machine – Swamp Poney

It’s Rhythm, it’s blues, with a touch of Rock-a-billy and some bluegrass fingers. Swamp Poney is on this week’s episode of Live Music Showcase!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Swamp Poney

Swamp Poney is a punk blues band from Tampa, Florida, that reveres and honors early Piedmont and Hill Country blues. With influences ranging from Blind Willie McTell and Charley Patton to Black Sabbath, Cream, and Canned Heat, they offer their take on early blues stylings through an angsty lens of feedback, fuzz, and punk rock sensibilities.

Bear Cannon: Vocals/Guitar Shirell Essix: Bass Richy Scally, Paul Mallett: Drums