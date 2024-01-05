New Year, New Hamster – Quail Hollow

We loved having Tampa/Gainsville indie rock band Quail Hollow for the first episode of 2024. Exceptional harmonies, a rollercoaster of dyanmics and a conversation that covered everything from dangerous driving to a Hamster named Hampfer Made this one a great way to kick of the new year!
Posted on by Ken Apperson
