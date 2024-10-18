That Road’s A Sigoggle – The Wandering Hours

We’re Back! Hurricane Milton couldn’t keep us down! This episode of Live Music Showcase is all about twangy string and folks sangin’ their little hearts out! The Wandering hours mossy into the live music studio with some new bluegrass-influenced tunes and a whole lot of fun!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About The Wandering Hours

On “From the Mountains to the Sea,” the The Wandering Hour’s musical intentions are clear, highlighting a yearning for a connection to the past while acknowledging the forward march of time. There’s a deep reverence for traditional folk music, yet with a crooked view of the modern world. At times they sound like a string band of a long lost 78 rpm shellac record, but heard through a crystal ball, or under the influence of an oracle elixir poured by your festival friends. From the raucous to the harmonious, the eleven songs sound like going on an adventure to a place that’s new to you but still feels at home.

“The Wandering Hours seamlessly blends string band vibes into a modern, harmony-driven sound.” -Creative Loafing Tampa

The Wandering Hours are a rare group that is not only fun and engaging with the audience, but absolute tops on their instruments, drawing from folk traditions and metamodern thinking alike with topics ranging from the perpetuity of time to some good ole drinking songs. Banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and upright bass underscore the Florida band’s thoughtful lyrics and story telling.

They were named Creative Loafing Tampa’s Roots/Alt-County Band Best of the Bay in 2019 and 2020. The band has shared bills with national acts such as Del McCoury Band, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, Jim Lauderdale, Peter Rowan, Tim O’Brien, and John McEuen, and have appeared at festivals such as the Gasparilla Music Festival, Florida Folk Festival, Americana Fest, Sunshine Get Down, Riverhawk and myriad bluegrass festivals.

