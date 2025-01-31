The Audacity To Lick – Doug South (Acoustic)

After years of cutting his teeth on the gulf beaches of FL Doug south had a wild 2024 of touring, recording, and enduring multiple hurricanes but is far from giving up. he will be bringing his new sound to 2025 that infuses clever songwriting, strong guitar work and distinguished vocals.

Notable shows of 2024 include: a sold out Aviator Dream land in Malibu, CA backing up will worden and debuting as an artist in New York City performing at the Legendary Bitter end.

Look out the first single “st Pete Girl” coming out on 1.17.25

“This m***** F***** gets down on the tele so hard, its very saucy and very sexy and y’all should check it out” – Post Malone

​https://www.dougsouth.com/