The Audacity To Lick – Doug South (Acoustic)

Doug South – The Tampa Bay area’s premiere guitar virtuoso – joins Live Music Showcase for an intimate acoustic set filled with cool, twangy licks.
_____________
Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.
Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org
FOLLOW us on Facebook and watch the live stream each week right HERE.
Subscribe and watch the live stream on Youtube right HERE.
Listen to the show in podcast form on Spotify right HERE.
About Doug South
After years of cutting his teeth on the gulf beaches of FL Doug south had a wild 2024 of touring, recording, and enduring multiple hurricanes but is far from giving up. he will be bringing his new sound to 2025 that infuses clever songwriting, strong guitar work and distinguished vocals.
Notable shows of 2024 include: a sold out Aviator Dream land in Malibu, CA backing up will worden and debuting as an artist in New York City performing at the Legendary Bitter end.
Look out the first single “st Pete Girl” coming out on 1.17.25
“This m***** F***** gets down on the tele so hard, its very saucy and very sexy and y’all should check it out” – Post Malone
Leave a Reply