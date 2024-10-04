You Know How To Whistle, Don’t You? – J.T. Brown

The Soulful J.T. Brown graces the LMS Studio with a boatload of new music, some insight on what it’s like being a dad musician, and some of the best whistlin’ this side of the Mississippi!

About J.T. Brown

Born and raised near the Tampa area, singer-songwriter and guitarist J.T. Brown was destined to live life loving music. With a “true connoisseur of music” for a father, J.T. ended up with a guitar in hand and stories he was burning to tell. His debut album, Phantom Heart (2016), perked up the ears of everyone who heard it with its savvy blend of folk, country, and Southern fried rock.