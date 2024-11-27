Black Nerds Matter: Cam Mosley

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re honored to host Dr. Cam Mosley, a fisheries ecologist and National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Minnesota. Growing up along the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Dr. Mosley developed a deep connection to the natural world, sparking their passion for environmental science. With a Ph.D. from the University of Notre Dame and undergraduate degrees from Emory University, Dr. Mosley’s journey is one of perseverance, discovery, and trailblazing.

Dr. Mosley’s research focuses on the impact of human activities and climate change on freshwater ecosystems, with an emphasis on species distributions and cold-water fish habitats. Beyond the lab, they’re a strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM, bringing visibility to Black, queer, and non-binary scientists in fisheries and environmental sciences. In this episode, we’ll explore how Dr. Mosley’s unique perspective shapes their approach to science and conservation, dive into their key findings on freshwater ecosystems, and discuss how urbanization impacts aquatic biodiversity. We’ll also learn how their hobbies, like gaming and fishing, intertwine with their research and hear about their role in empowering underrepresented groups in science.

Join us for an inspiring conversation about science, advocacy, and embracing the nerd within. You won’t want to miss this episode.