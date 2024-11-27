Black Nerds Matter: Jalen Smith

Welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Today, we’re joined by Jalen Smith, a filmmaker and recent Yale University graduate who began his academic journey as a community college transfer student. At Yale, Jalen majored in political science and created a powerful documentary thesis on South Africa’s energy crisis and its ties to systemic corruption.

In this episode, Jalen shares his journey through higher education, how his studies shaped his perspective on storytelling, and what inspired his passion for film. We discuss the Ocean’s Young Explorers program, his approach to capturing complex global issues, and how his hobbies like skateboarding, freediving, and urban forestry inform his creative work.

Jalen also offers advice for young creatives balancing academics and personal projects, while reflecting on his experiences navigating Yale’s diverse community and the themes he’s most passionate about exploring in his work. Join us for an insightful conversation about creativity, activism, and making an impact through storytelling.