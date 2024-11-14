Black Nerds Matter Podcast: Teja Deonarine

Hello everyone, welcome to Black Nerds Matter! Joining us on today’s episode is Teja Deonarine, a marine biology graduate with a strong passion for conservation. Teja has worked with major institutions like the New York, Virginia, and Mystic Aquariums, played a key role in initiatives like The Hudson River Project, and even uses her unique platform as a mermaid performer to inspire others and promote sustainability and ocean conservation.

In this interview, we explore Teja’s journey into marine science, the challenges and triumphs she’s experienced in conservation work, and the creative ways she connects with the public to foster awareness for our oceans. Teja shares insights into her research on elasmobranchs and coral, her advocacy for inclusivity in science, and her vision for a more sustainable future. This conversation is filled with passion, dedication, and inspiration for aspiring marine biologists and anyone interested in ocean conservation.

Dive into the episode and hear how Teja combines her love for marine science with her artistic side to make a meaningful impact!