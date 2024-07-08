I’d Give Up My Soul For A Big Mac And A Small Fry – Summer Hoop

The sexy songstress Summer Hoop performs an intimate acoustic set on this episode of Live Music Showcase. Between songs, Summer and LMS host Ken Apperson talk about Summer’s dating life, self-deprication, and her favorite moments with her band on and off stage!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org

FOLLOW us on Facebook and watch the live stream each week right HERE.

Subscribe and watch the live stream on Youtube right HERE.

Listen to the show in podcast form on Spotify right HERE.

About Summer Hoop

Her music—edgy, honest, and unabashedly real—draws from the experiences of her Floridian life, from the mundane to the extraordinary. Every lyric is a brushstroke of her journey, painting a picture of a young artist navigating the complexities of self-expression and identity. Her dad’s rock anthems have left a lasting imprint on her sound, giving her music a certain grit that resonates with the authenticity of her roots.