Betty Does An Irish Goodbye – Harvey Street

North Carolina Band, Harvey Street takes a break from touring to join us on this episode of Live Music Showcase. Great vibes, great tunes and great conversation.

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

About Harvey Street

Formed in the summer of 2021, Harvey Street quickly became a staple of the North Carolina music scene. Described as “disciplined electricity,” their original songs such as “Irish Goodbye” and “Betty” became instant favorites in their hometown of Raleigh, NC. With the release of their debut EP “Gone for a While,” Harvey Street cultivated a sound that resonated with music-goers all over the Southeast. With sold-out shows playing alongside Futurebirds, The Stews, Arcy Drive, and many more under their belt, the band embarked on their first Southeastern tour in January of 2024. With their new “Great Escape” EP and summer 2024 tour, Harvey Street is steadily expanding further on the sound and fan base that they’ve developed over the past 3 years.