Black Nerds Matter: Anisa Sellers

Black Nerds Matter Podcast – Episode 4: Anisa Sellers

In this episode, we are thrilled to welcome our first remote guest, Anisa Sellers! Anisa is an educator at the Virginia Aquarium, a Virginia State University (VSU) graduate, and an alumna of The Diversity Project. She shares her inspiring journey into marine science, discussing the role her family played in supporting her along the way. We also dive into how being neurodivergent shaped her experiences both in academic and field settings, as well as her everyday life.

Anisa talks about what drew her to K-12 education, highlighting the important role teachers played in her development. Lastly, she shares valuable advice for anyone pursuing a career in STEM or considering taking a gap year from science.

Tune in for an enlightening and heartfelt conversation, and don’t forget to check us out on Instagram @blacknerdsmatter for exclusive merch, video clips, and opportunities to share your own story. After all, someone has to tell your story—why not you?